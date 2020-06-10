11380 Legacy Canyon Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Scripps Ranch, 11380 Legacy Canyon Pl, Den/Office, Wood Floors, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home conveniently located near shopping, schools and parks. Travertine tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors, high ceilings and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Formal dining room has wood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen has Travertine tile floors, center island, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom downstairs has Travertine tile floors and a granite vanity. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #2 has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and a closet organizer. Upper hall bathroom has tile floors, 2 separate vanities and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has an attached den/office with a built in work station and a ceiling fan with a work station, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, private balcony, tile bathroom floors, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Attached 2 car garage has an opener, built in storage cabinets and an overhead storage rack.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3790629)