All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11380 Legacy Canyon Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11380 Legacy Canyon Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

11380 Legacy Canyon Place

11380 Legacy Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11380 Legacy Canyon Place, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Scripps Ranch, 11380 Legacy Canyon Pl, Den/Office, Wood Floors, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener. - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home conveniently located near shopping, schools and parks. Travertine tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors, high ceilings and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Formal dining room has wood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen has Travertine tile floors, center island, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom downstairs has Travertine tile floors and a granite vanity. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #2 has a ceiling fan with a light fixture and a closet organizer. Upper hall bathroom has tile floors, 2 separate vanities and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has an attached den/office with a built in work station and a ceiling fan with a work station, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, private balcony, tile bathroom floors, double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Attached 2 car garage has an opener, built in storage cabinets and an overhead storage rack.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3790629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11380 Legacy Canyon Place have any available units?
11380 Legacy Canyon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11380 Legacy Canyon Place have?
Some of 11380 Legacy Canyon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11380 Legacy Canyon Place currently offering any rent specials?
11380 Legacy Canyon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11380 Legacy Canyon Place pet-friendly?
No, 11380 Legacy Canyon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11380 Legacy Canyon Place offer parking?
Yes, 11380 Legacy Canyon Place offers parking.
Does 11380 Legacy Canyon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11380 Legacy Canyon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11380 Legacy Canyon Place have a pool?
No, 11380 Legacy Canyon Place does not have a pool.
Does 11380 Legacy Canyon Place have accessible units?
No, 11380 Legacy Canyon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11380 Legacy Canyon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11380 Legacy Canyon Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University