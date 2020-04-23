11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun

Amenities

2 bd/2 ba Tierrasanta condo w attached garage - Everyone wants to live in Tierrasanta, it's convenient to everywhere, upscale and hidden away. This single story, ground floor unit has two bedrooms (or one bedroom and a den) and two full baths, a large deck with view and situated in the beautiful Belsera complex with direct access to the green belts and Mission Trails. There is a 1 car garage (with washer and dryer) and an additional covered parking space. The kitchen is complete with all appliances including a gas stove. The amenities include, BBQ area, sand volleyball court, pools and spas, lots of incredible hiking trails! Will go quickly, available now!

