11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun

11366 Camino Playa Cancun · No Longer Available
Location

11366 Camino Playa Cancun, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
2 bd/2 ba Tierrasanta condo w attached garage - Everyone wants to live in Tierrasanta, it's convenient to everywhere, upscale and hidden away. This single story, ground floor unit has two bedrooms (or one bedroom and a den) and two full baths, a large deck with view and situated in the beautiful Belsera complex with direct access to the green belts and Mission Trails. There is a 1 car garage (with washer and dryer) and an additional covered parking space. The kitchen is complete with all appliances including a gas stove. The amenities include, BBQ area, sand volleyball court, pools and spas, lots of incredible hiking trails! Will go quickly, available now!
Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc.

Email FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

APPLY NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

(RLNE5151135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun have any available units?
11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun have?
Some of 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun currently offering any rent specials?
11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun pet-friendly?
No, 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun offer parking?
Yes, 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun offers parking.
Does 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun have a pool?
Yes, 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun has a pool.
Does 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun have accessible units?
No, 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun does not have accessible units.
Does 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11366-7 Camino Playa Cancun has units with dishwashers.
