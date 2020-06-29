All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

11337 Zapata Ave Unit 22

11337 Zapata Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11337 Zapata Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Marvelous, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms Condo situated on a well-established, family-friendly Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego.

The comfortable and spacious interior has vinyl flooring, large windows with blinds. Its stunning kitchen is fully equipped with a quartz countertop, a water system, kitchen island, and finely-crafted cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. One of the bathrooms has a vanity cabinet surmounted by wide mirrors and a shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. Aside from the three ceiling fans, the unit has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and gas heating for climate control. The exterior has two patios - cool spots for entertaining family, friends, or guests.

Tenants pay electricity, water, sewage, gas, internet, and cable. The trash and HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

Pets are welcome in the unit but the tenant must pay the required pet deposit, $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited on the property.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Mountain View Mini Park, Murray Ridge Park, Serra Mesa Community Park, and Adams Avenue Park.

(RLNE5512230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

