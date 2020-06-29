11337 Zapata Ave Unit 22

Amenities

Marvelous, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 3.5-bathrooms Condo situated on a well-established, family-friendly Mira Mesa neighborhood in San Diego.



The comfortable and spacious interior has vinyl flooring, large windows with blinds. Its stunning kitchen is fully equipped with a quartz countertop, a water system, kitchen island, and finely-crafted cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. One of the bathrooms has a vanity cabinet surmounted by wide mirrors and a shower stall enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. Aside from the three ceiling fans, the unit has installed ceiling fans, central air conditioning, and gas heating for climate control. The exterior has two patios - cool spots for entertaining family, friends, or guests.



Tenants pay electricity, water, sewage, gas, internet, and cable. The trash and HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



Pets are welcome in the unit but the tenant must pay the required pet deposit, $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited on the property.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Mountain View Mini Park, Murray Ridge Park, Serra Mesa Community Park, and Adams Avenue Park.



