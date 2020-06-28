All apartments in San Diego
11327 Linares Street
11327 Linares Street

11327 Linares Street · No Longer Available
Location

11327 Linares Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Penasquitos, 11327 Linares Street - Upgrades with view! - Beautiful home with lots of upgrades. Living room has vaulted celings, faux wood vinyl plank floors and a fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen has faux wood vinyl plank floors, center island, sparkling quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Nice view of hills and valley to the east. Near community park and elementary school. Spacious eat-in kitchen with tile counters. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have faux wood vinyl plank floors and ceiling fans with light fixtures. Hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has faux wood vinyl plank floors, nice easterly view, tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11327 Linares Street have any available units?
11327 Linares Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11327 Linares Street have?
Some of 11327 Linares Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11327 Linares Street currently offering any rent specials?
11327 Linares Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11327 Linares Street pet-friendly?
No, 11327 Linares Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11327 Linares Street offer parking?
Yes, 11327 Linares Street offers parking.
Does 11327 Linares Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11327 Linares Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11327 Linares Street have a pool?
No, 11327 Linares Street does not have a pool.
Does 11327 Linares Street have accessible units?
No, 11327 Linares Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11327 Linares Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11327 Linares Street has units with dishwashers.
