Penasquitos, 11327 Linares Street - Upgrades with view! - Beautiful home with lots of upgrades. Living room has vaulted celings, faux wood vinyl plank floors and a fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen has faux wood vinyl plank floors, center island, sparkling quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Nice view of hills and valley to the east. Near community park and elementary school. Spacious eat-in kitchen with tile counters. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have faux wood vinyl plank floors and ceiling fans with light fixtures. Hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has faux wood vinyl plank floors, nice easterly view, tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower.



No Pets Allowed



