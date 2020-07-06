1132 Grand Avenue

Amenities
Just 4 Blocks to the Beach!!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home in Pacific Beach - This newer, large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is only 4 blocks to the beach! Near the beach, bay and all the shopping and entertainment Pacific Beach has to offer. Large open-concept floor plan in living/dining/kitchen area with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located on the upper level along with 2 private balconies. Direct access from an large 2-car garage with additional storage.
Lease Term of 9, 10, 11 or 12 months ok
Unfurnished
Utilities Included: Water / Trash
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: 2-Car Garage
No Smoking
Up to two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.
Interior photos coming soon.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE5175721)