All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1132 Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1132 Grand Avenue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

1132 Grand Avenue

1132 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1132 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just 4 Blocks to the Beach!!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home in Pacific Beach - This newer, large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is only 4 blocks to the beach! Near the beach, bay and all the shopping and entertainment Pacific Beach has to offer. Large open-concept floor plan in living/dining/kitchen area with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located on the upper level along with 2 private balconies. Direct access from an large 2-car garage with additional storage.

Lease Term of 9, 10, 11 or 12 months ok
Unfurnished
Utilities Included: Water / Trash
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: 2-Car Garage
No Smoking
Up to two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Interior photos coming soon.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5175721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1132 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1132 Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1132 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1132 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1132 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University