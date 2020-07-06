1132 Grand Avenue

Amenities

Just 4 Blocks to the Beach!!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home in Pacific Beach - This newer, large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is only 4 blocks to the beach! Near the beach, bay and all the shopping and entertainment Pacific Beach has to offer. Large open-concept floor plan in living/dining/kitchen area with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are located on the upper level along with 2 private balconies. Direct access from an large 2-car garage with additional storage.



Lease Term of 9, 10, 11 or 12 months ok

Unfurnished

Utilities Included: Water / Trash

Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry: In Unit

Parking: 2-Car Garage

No Smoking

Up to two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



