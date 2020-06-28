11287 Caminito Rodar

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

This house is available now. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house on the edge of Mira Mesa and Sorrento Valley. The community pool and Lopez Ridge Park are close by. It is a short drive to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment on Mira Mesa Blvd. The yard has a patch of synthetic grass and brick pavers for the patio/walkway with planter boxes along the fence. Very large living room has high vaulted ceilings to the second floor. The kitchen includes the stainless steel dishwasher, oven, and refrigerator. Extra space in the kitchen for a table or breakfast nook. There is one bedroom downstairs with an attached bathroom that is accessible from the hallway. Laundry room is downstairs by the garage. Large master suite upstairs; master bath has separate tub and shower; private water closet with the toilet; large walk-in closet. The other two upstairs bedrooms both have walk-in closets.



Residents will have access to the community pool. Trash is included. Water and SDG&E are resident's responsibility. Kitchen appliances and the laundry dryer are included and will be maintained; the laundry washer is included and will not be maintained. Up to 2 pets allowed with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase per pet.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/982746

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.

APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2NbMLMU



Requirements to rent:

1. Good credit score with clean history. 700 minimum.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.