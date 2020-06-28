All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11287 Caminito Rodar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11287 Caminito Rodar
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:31 PM

11287 Caminito Rodar

11287 Caminito Rodar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11287 Caminito Rodar, San Diego, CA 92126
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house is available now. Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house on the edge of Mira Mesa and Sorrento Valley. The community pool and Lopez Ridge Park are close by. It is a short drive to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment on Mira Mesa Blvd. The yard has a patch of synthetic grass and brick pavers for the patio/walkway with planter boxes along the fence. Very large living room has high vaulted ceilings to the second floor. The kitchen includes the stainless steel dishwasher, oven, and refrigerator. Extra space in the kitchen for a table or breakfast nook. There is one bedroom downstairs with an attached bathroom that is accessible from the hallway. Laundry room is downstairs by the garage. Large master suite upstairs; master bath has separate tub and shower; private water closet with the toilet; large walk-in closet. The other two upstairs bedrooms both have walk-in closets.

Residents will have access to the community pool. Trash is included. Water and SDG&E are resident's responsibility. Kitchen appliances and the laundry dryer are included and will be maintained; the laundry washer is included and will not be maintained. Up to 2 pets allowed with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase per pet.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/982746
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.
APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2NbMLMU

Requirements to rent:
1. Good credit score with clean history. 700 minimum.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11287 Caminito Rodar have any available units?
11287 Caminito Rodar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11287 Caminito Rodar have?
Some of 11287 Caminito Rodar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11287 Caminito Rodar currently offering any rent specials?
11287 Caminito Rodar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11287 Caminito Rodar pet-friendly?
Yes, 11287 Caminito Rodar is pet friendly.
Does 11287 Caminito Rodar offer parking?
Yes, 11287 Caminito Rodar offers parking.
Does 11287 Caminito Rodar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11287 Caminito Rodar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11287 Caminito Rodar have a pool?
Yes, 11287 Caminito Rodar has a pool.
Does 11287 Caminito Rodar have accessible units?
No, 11287 Caminito Rodar does not have accessible units.
Does 11287 Caminito Rodar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11287 Caminito Rodar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University