in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

11253 Provencal Pl Available 01/10/20 ***OPEN HOUSE 4:15-5 PM: Gated Community Provencal Place, 2 bed PLUS loft*** - Popular floor plan in gated Provencal community. Patios off of the living room and master have nice westward views, too. The loft is a perfect home office, work out room, or additional TV/game room. Ten-foot ceilings add to the spacious feel of this impeccable condo. Nice and bright with lots of windows and plantation shutters! Two car garage with access to residence!! Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer, community pool and spa, easy access to 56 and 15 freeways, close to shopping, restaurants, and movie theater! Convenient on-line payments. Sorry, the owner says no pets.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Pets Allowed



