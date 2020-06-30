All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

11253 Provencal Pl

11253 Provencal Place · No Longer Available
Location

11253 Provencal Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
11253 Provencal Pl Available 01/10/20 ***OPEN HOUSE 4:15-5 PM: Gated Community Provencal Place, 2 bed PLUS loft*** - Popular floor plan in gated Provencal community. Patios off of the living room and master have nice westward views, too. The loft is a perfect home office, work out room, or additional TV/game room. Ten-foot ceilings add to the spacious feel of this impeccable condo. Nice and bright with lots of windows and plantation shutters! Two car garage with access to residence!! Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer, community pool and spa, easy access to 56 and 15 freeways, close to shopping, restaurants, and movie theater! Convenient on-line payments. Sorry, the owner says no pets.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3557461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11253 Provencal Pl have any available units?
11253 Provencal Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11253 Provencal Pl have?
Some of 11253 Provencal Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11253 Provencal Pl currently offering any rent specials?
11253 Provencal Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11253 Provencal Pl pet-friendly?
No, 11253 Provencal Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11253 Provencal Pl offer parking?
Yes, 11253 Provencal Pl offers parking.
Does 11253 Provencal Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11253 Provencal Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11253 Provencal Pl have a pool?
Yes, 11253 Provencal Pl has a pool.
Does 11253 Provencal Pl have accessible units?
No, 11253 Provencal Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 11253 Provencal Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11253 Provencal Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

