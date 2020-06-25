All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G

11247 Avenida De Los Lobos · No Longer Available
Location

11247 Avenida De Los Lobos, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Cute and Cozy 2Br/2Ba second floor Condo in The Falls - Cute and Cozy 2Br/2Ba second floor Condo in The Falls
Upper Condo - 894 Sq Ft
Vaulted Ceilings
All Appliances included - Full size W/D in unit
A/C and F/P
Private Balcony - nice view
1 Assigned Carport and 1 open space

** Renters Insurance is required **

**1 Small Pet ( Under 20Lbs) MAY be considered on a case by case basis W/ Additional Security Deposit**( HOA CCR rule one pet only)

Community of the Falls has onsite Pools/Spa/Tennis Court/Club Room

Poway Schools - Turtleback Elementary /BHMS/RBHS

This condo is close to 15/56/Poway/Miramar/4SRanch/Shopping/Dining/Schools/Entertainment/Public Transportation

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE4785593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G have any available units?
11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G have?
Some of 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G currently offering any rent specials?
11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G pet-friendly?
Yes, 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G is pet friendly.
Does 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G offer parking?
Yes, 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G offers parking.
Does 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G have a pool?
Yes, 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G has a pool.
Does 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G have accessible units?
No, 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G does not have accessible units.
Does 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G have units with dishwashers?
No, 11247 Avenida De Los Lobos # G does not have units with dishwashers.
