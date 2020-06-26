11245 Promesa Drive

Amenities
Updated Tierrasanta 4/2 with Canyon Views Available ASAP! - Spacious Tierrasanta 4 bed/ 2 bath single story home with newly refinished kitchen and brand new solid surface floors available now! This large, open home comes with a spacious fenced in back yard with a covered patio that overlooks canyon trails. The kitchen comes with several brand new stainless appliances and quartz counter tops. This property also comes with tons of storage and built in cabinets and closet organizers.
The property also includes:
Fireplace
Newer vinyl windows
Plantation Shutters through out
Air conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, full size washer/dryer
Pets considered with additional deposit
To set up an appointment, please contact Maggie at (619) 535-6647.
(RLNE5362827)