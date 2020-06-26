All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11245 Promesa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11245 Promesa Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

11245 Promesa Drive

11245 Promesa Drive · (858) 832-7800 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11245 Promesa Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11245 Promesa Drive · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1803 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Tierrasanta 4/2 with Canyon Views Available ASAP! - Spacious Tierrasanta 4 bed/ 2 bath single story home with newly refinished kitchen and brand new solid surface floors available now! This large, open home comes with a spacious fenced in back yard with a covered patio that overlooks canyon trails. The kitchen comes with several brand new stainless appliances and quartz counter tops. This property also comes with tons of storage and built in cabinets and closet organizers.

The property also includes:
Fireplace
Newer vinyl windows
Plantation Shutters through out
Air conditioning
Ceiling Fans
Gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, full size washer/dryer

Pets considered with additional deposit

To set up an appointment, please contact Maggie at (619) 535-6647.

(RLNE5362827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11245 Promesa Drive have any available units?
11245 Promesa Drive has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11245 Promesa Drive have?
Some of 11245 Promesa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11245 Promesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11245 Promesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11245 Promesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11245 Promesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11245 Promesa Drive offer parking?
No, 11245 Promesa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11245 Promesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11245 Promesa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11245 Promesa Drive have a pool?
No, 11245 Promesa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11245 Promesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 11245 Promesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11245 Promesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11245 Promesa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11245 Promesa Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity