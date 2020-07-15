All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11236 Woodrush Lane
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

11236 Woodrush Lane

11236 Woodrush Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11236 Woodrush Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***AVAILABLE NOW: 2 Bed with Large Loft/ 2 Bath in Waterfield Laurels*** - Situated in popular Waterfield Laurels, this two-story home has been immaculately maintained by the owner. Tile throughout, formal living, dining and family rooms. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and beautiful backsplash. Spacious master bedroom and master bathroom. Tiled showers in bathrooms. Large loft that overlooks the living room.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5249388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11236 Woodrush Lane have any available units?
11236 Woodrush Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 11236 Woodrush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11236 Woodrush Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11236 Woodrush Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11236 Woodrush Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11236 Woodrush Lane offer parking?
No, 11236 Woodrush Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11236 Woodrush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11236 Woodrush Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11236 Woodrush Lane have a pool?
No, 11236 Woodrush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11236 Woodrush Lane have accessible units?
No, 11236 Woodrush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11236 Woodrush Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11236 Woodrush Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11236 Woodrush Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11236 Woodrush Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
