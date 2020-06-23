11227 Carmel Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Beautiful home in the gated community of Trilogy I



This home includes upgraded wood floors throughout, a fireplace, dual master suites with walk in closets and an attached 2 car garage. New stainless steel appliances. Full sized front loading washer and dryer. A dry bar for entertaining in the living room. Maintenance free large private stone patio and artificial turf area in the back yard for entertaining and pets.



Guest parking immediately in front of the home makes it easy to entertain guests.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.