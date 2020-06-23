All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11227 Carmel Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11227 Carmel Creek Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:29 PM

11227 Carmel Creek Road

11227 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11227 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful home in the gated community of Trilogy I

This home includes upgraded wood floors throughout, a fireplace, dual master suites with walk in closets and an attached 2 car garage. New stainless steel appliances. Full sized front loading washer and dryer. A dry bar for entertaining in the living room. Maintenance free large private stone patio and artificial turf area in the back yard for entertaining and pets.

Guest parking immediately in front of the home makes it easy to entertain guests.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11227 Carmel Creek Road have any available units?
11227 Carmel Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11227 Carmel Creek Road have?
Some of 11227 Carmel Creek Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11227 Carmel Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
11227 Carmel Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 Carmel Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11227 Carmel Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 11227 Carmel Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 11227 Carmel Creek Road offers parking.
Does 11227 Carmel Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11227 Carmel Creek Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 Carmel Creek Road have a pool?
No, 11227 Carmel Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 11227 Carmel Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 11227 Carmel Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11227 Carmel Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11227 Carmel Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University