Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11221 Woodrush Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11221 Woodrush Court
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:00 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11221 Woodrush Court
11221 Woodrush Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11221 Woodrush Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11221 Woodrush Court have any available units?
11221 Woodrush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11221 Woodrush Court have?
Some of 11221 Woodrush Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11221 Woodrush Court currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Woodrush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Woodrush Court pet-friendly?
No, 11221 Woodrush Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Woodrush Court offers parking.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11221 Woodrush Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court have a pool?
No, 11221 Woodrush Court does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court have accessible units?
No, 11221 Woodrush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11221 Woodrush Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University