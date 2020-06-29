All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:00 AM

11221 Woodrush Court

11221 Woodrush Court · No Longer Available
Location

11221 Woodrush Court, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11221 Woodrush Court have any available units?
11221 Woodrush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11221 Woodrush Court have?
Some of 11221 Woodrush Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11221 Woodrush Court currently offering any rent specials?
11221 Woodrush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11221 Woodrush Court pet-friendly?
No, 11221 Woodrush Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court offer parking?
Yes, 11221 Woodrush Court offers parking.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11221 Woodrush Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court have a pool?
No, 11221 Woodrush Court does not have a pool.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court have accessible units?
No, 11221 Woodrush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11221 Woodrush Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11221 Woodrush Court has units with dishwashers.
