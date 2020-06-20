11183-36 Kelowna Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Mira Mesa, 11183 Kelowna Rd #36, Upper Corner Unit, Wall AC, Community Pool. - Charming, upper, corner unit in the Villa Mar development of Mira Mesa. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and community parks. Living room has ceramic tile floors and crown molding. Dining room has ceramic tile floors and crown molding. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, pedestal sink and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



