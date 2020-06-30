Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

11180 Provencal Place Available 11/16/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Carmel Mountain! - Air conditioned second floor condo with access to garage on first floor, corner unit for extra light, laminate flooring in living room/dining room, kitchen and halls and modern black carpet in bedrooms and on stairs, fireplace, plantation shutters throughout and vaulted ceilings throughout. Granite-look corian countertops and all appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range/oven, built-in microwave and full-size HE washer/dryer in garage; balcony off living room. Master bedroom has second balcony, nook area, built-in glass desk, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity and tub/shower combo. Second bedroom had mirrored closet and vaulted ceilings; second bath has single sink vanity and tub/shower combo with tiled floor. Garage is also wired for electric vehicle. Quick easy freeway access to 15 and 56 and close to Carmel Mountain and Rancho Bernardo shopping and restaurants. This gated community offers pool and spa amenities.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE4329774)