Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM

11180 Provencal Place

11180 Provencal Place · No Longer Available
Location

11180 Provencal Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
11180 Provencal Place Available 11/16/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Carmel Mountain! - Air conditioned second floor condo with access to garage on first floor, corner unit for extra light, laminate flooring in living room/dining room, kitchen and halls and modern black carpet in bedrooms and on stairs, fireplace, plantation shutters throughout and vaulted ceilings throughout. Granite-look corian countertops and all appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range/oven, built-in microwave and full-size HE washer/dryer in garage; balcony off living room. Master bedroom has second balcony, nook area, built-in glass desk, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity and tub/shower combo. Second bedroom had mirrored closet and vaulted ceilings; second bath has single sink vanity and tub/shower combo with tiled floor. Garage is also wired for electric vehicle. Quick easy freeway access to 15 and 56 and close to Carmel Mountain and Rancho Bernardo shopping and restaurants. This gated community offers pool and spa amenities.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11180 Provencal Place have any available units?
11180 Provencal Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11180 Provencal Place have?
Some of 11180 Provencal Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11180 Provencal Place currently offering any rent specials?
11180 Provencal Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11180 Provencal Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11180 Provencal Place is pet friendly.
Does 11180 Provencal Place offer parking?
Yes, 11180 Provencal Place offers parking.
Does 11180 Provencal Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11180 Provencal Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11180 Provencal Place have a pool?
Yes, 11180 Provencal Place has a pool.
Does 11180 Provencal Place have accessible units?
No, 11180 Provencal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11180 Provencal Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11180 Provencal Place has units with dishwashers.

