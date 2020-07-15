All apartments in San Diego
11170 Catarina Ln Unit 99

11170 Catarina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11170 Catarina Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
11170 Catarina Ln Unit 99 Available 02/01/20 Great 2B/2BA Condo in Sabre Springs w/ Washer/Dryer, Pool & Upgrades Throughout! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Great 2B/2BA second story corner unit condo available for lease in Scripps Ranch featuring 956 SF of living space. 1 car attached garage plus 1 permitted parking space & central A/C in unit! Spacious dining/living room upon entering w/ fireplace & private patio. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space. Washer/dryer in hallway. Guest bathroom w/ upgraded vanity, shower & bathtub. Bright carpeted bedrooms w/ sliding closet doors. Master bathroom w/ upgraded vanity, large bonus closet, shower & bathtub.

Savannah Terrace community features gated swimming pool/spa, fitness center, clubhouse, BBQs, racquetball & tennis courts! Fantastic location just off highways 15 & 56 just minutes from shopping centers, restaurants & schools.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1995
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 2 small pets

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tq3b_LjpHU

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Sabre Springs
- FLOORING: Laminate, carpet & tile
- PARKING: 1 car attached garage & 1 permit parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 2005

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5482998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

