11165 Taloncrest Way Unit 53

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Spacious 2B/2BA Townhouse w/ Attached Garage, A/C, & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE MARCH 25!



Beautiful two story 2B/2BA townhouse available for lease in the Sorrento Terrace community in Sorrento Valley. Featuring 1264 SF of living space and built in 2013. Spacious living room w/ open access to kitchen. Lots of natural light in living room. Beautiful laminate hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen. Private balcony off living room w/ views of community and easter canyon views. Upgraded kitchen features pantry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, & ample cabinet space. Private master bedroom overlooks balcony and features carpet floors, and attached bathroom w/ walk-in closet & large vanity with dual sinks. Light & bright second bedroom. Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo. Community features: swimming pool, guest parking & bbq area.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2365

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C:

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets each under 40lbs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR:

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Sorrento Mesa

- PARKING: Garage & 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, balcony!

- YEAR BUILT: 2013



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: The water dispenser in the fridge does not operate and will not be repaired.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5657898)