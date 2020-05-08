All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 19 2019 at 7:41 AM

11124 Papoose Ct

11124 Papoose Court · No Longer Available
Location

11124 Papoose Court, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Great large family home with 5 beds, 3 full baths and 3 car Garage. This wonderful house includes a beautiful master suite with a fireplace and balcony. Large kitchen with breakfast nook, formal living & formal dining room plus a huge family room with fireplace. Yard is beautiful with tropical landscaping, BBQ, basketball court. Unit has brand new carpet as well as new paint.

This house will not stay in the market for long, give me a call and schedule a viewing,
Liz 619-730-9015
Located in Westwood Community- great Rancho Bernardo schools. Rent includes landscaper & club membership. Westwood is Rancho Bernardo's largest family community including 10 subdivisions that share the Westwood Club which includes: Preschool, daycare, Pool, Kids Pool, Men & Women Saunas, Jacuzzi, 4 Tennis Courts, Indoor Racquet Ball Courts, Sand Volleyball, Indoor/Outdoor Basketball Courts, Children's Play Area, Picnic Area, baseball diamond, Conference Center, Game Room with Billiard Tables, Teen and Tots Areas, Miniature Golf and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11124 Papoose Ct have any available units?
11124 Papoose Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11124 Papoose Ct have?
Some of 11124 Papoose Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11124 Papoose Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11124 Papoose Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11124 Papoose Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11124 Papoose Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11124 Papoose Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11124 Papoose Ct offers parking.
Does 11124 Papoose Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11124 Papoose Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11124 Papoose Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11124 Papoose Ct has a pool.
Does 11124 Papoose Ct have accessible units?
No, 11124 Papoose Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11124 Papoose Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11124 Papoose Ct has units with dishwashers.
