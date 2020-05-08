11124 Papoose Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court volleyball court

Great large family home with 5 beds, 3 full baths and 3 car Garage. This wonderful house includes a beautiful master suite with a fireplace and balcony. Large kitchen with breakfast nook, formal living & formal dining room plus a huge family room with fireplace. Yard is beautiful with tropical landscaping, BBQ, basketball court. Unit has brand new carpet as well as new paint.



This house will not stay in the market for long, give me a call and schedule a viewing,

Liz 619-730-9015

Located in Westwood Community- great Rancho Bernardo schools. Rent includes landscaper & club membership. Westwood is Rancho Bernardo's largest family community including 10 subdivisions that share the Westwood Club which includes: Preschool, daycare, Pool, Kids Pool, Men & Women Saunas, Jacuzzi, 4 Tennis Courts, Indoor Racquet Ball Courts, Sand Volleyball, Indoor/Outdoor Basketball Courts, Children's Play Area, Picnic Area, baseball diamond, Conference Center, Game Room with Billiard Tables, Teen and Tots Areas, Miniature Golf and more.