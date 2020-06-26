All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1111 Washington Pl.

1111 Washington Place · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Washington Place, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
Mission Hills Gem - This Mission Hills Gem is sure to please. The front appearance seems small and quaint but just wait until you go inside. There are beautiful craftsman built-ins throughout the living room and formal dining room. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and newer lighting. There is also a beautiful breakfast nook with built-in chairs. Downstairs there is a bonus room or granny flat with a small refrigerator and stove. Next is a large master bedroom with walk-in closet (unheard of in original Mission Hills!) Just outside there is a separate laundry room with built in ironing board.Once in the back yard the open canyon awaits. Patios terrace the back yard. A fire pit and raised garden are also available.Rated very walkable:http://www.walkscore.com/score/1111-washington-pl-san-diego-ca-92103

(RLNE5227352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Washington Pl. have any available units?
1111 Washington Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Washington Pl. have?
Some of 1111 Washington Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Washington Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Washington Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Washington Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Washington Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Washington Pl. offer parking?
No, 1111 Washington Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Washington Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Washington Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Washington Pl. have a pool?
No, 1111 Washington Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Washington Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1111 Washington Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Washington Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Washington Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

