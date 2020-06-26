Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry

Mission Hills Gem - This Mission Hills Gem is sure to please. The front appearance seems small and quaint but just wait until you go inside. There are beautiful craftsman built-ins throughout the living room and formal dining room. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and newer lighting. There is also a beautiful breakfast nook with built-in chairs. Downstairs there is a bonus room or granny flat with a small refrigerator and stove. Next is a large master bedroom with walk-in closet (unheard of in original Mission Hills!) Just outside there is a separate laundry room with built in ironing board.Once in the back yard the open canyon awaits. Patios terrace the back yard. A fire pit and raised garden are also available.Rated very walkable:http://www.walkscore.com/score/1111-washington-pl-san-diego-ca-92103



