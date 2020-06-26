1111 Washington Place, San Diego, CA 92103 Mission Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
Mission Hills Gem - This Mission Hills Gem is sure to please. The front appearance seems small and quaint but just wait until you go inside. There are beautiful craftsman built-ins throughout the living room and formal dining room. The kitchen is updated with granite counter tops and newer lighting. There is also a beautiful breakfast nook with built-in chairs. Downstairs there is a bonus room or granny flat with a small refrigerator and stove. Next is a large master bedroom with walk-in closet (unheard of in original Mission Hills!) Just outside there is a separate laundry room with built in ironing board.Once in the back yard the open canyon awaits. Patios terrace the back yard. A fire pit and raised garden are also available.Rated very walkable:http://www.walkscore.com/score/1111-washington-pl-san-diego-ca-92103
(RLNE5227352)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
