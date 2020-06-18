All apartments in San Diego
11107 Adriatic Place

11107 Adriatic Place · No Longer Available
Location

11107 Adriatic Place, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
11107 Adriatic Place Available 01/20/20 Mira Mesa, 11107 Adriatic Place - Canyon view and cul-de-sac location! - Charming single level situated in a quiet cul-de-sac away from busy streets. Spacious pie shaped lot overlooking beautiful Lopez Canyon which offers wonderfully,cool summer breezes blowing in from the ocean which is just approximately a short 6 miles away. Bright and open kitchen offers a new refrigerator and dishwasher. Lovely french doors lead to the added amenity of a spacious 15' x 20' sun room perfect for enjoying the canyon view. The double pane windows in the sun room make it cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. The living room offers a cozy fireplace and ample built-in shelving. New bathroom faucets and more. LED lights, low flow toilets and water efficient landscaping help with the utility bills.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4205099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11107 Adriatic Place have any available units?
11107 Adriatic Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11107 Adriatic Place have?
Some of 11107 Adriatic Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11107 Adriatic Place currently offering any rent specials?
11107 Adriatic Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11107 Adriatic Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11107 Adriatic Place is pet friendly.
Does 11107 Adriatic Place offer parking?
Yes, 11107 Adriatic Place offers parking.
Does 11107 Adriatic Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11107 Adriatic Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11107 Adriatic Place have a pool?
No, 11107 Adriatic Place does not have a pool.
Does 11107 Adriatic Place have accessible units?
No, 11107 Adriatic Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11107 Adriatic Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11107 Adriatic Place has units with dishwashers.
