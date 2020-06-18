Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

11107 Adriatic Place Available 01/20/20 Mira Mesa, 11107 Adriatic Place - Canyon view and cul-de-sac location! - Charming single level situated in a quiet cul-de-sac away from busy streets. Spacious pie shaped lot overlooking beautiful Lopez Canyon which offers wonderfully,cool summer breezes blowing in from the ocean which is just approximately a short 6 miles away. Bright and open kitchen offers a new refrigerator and dishwasher. Lovely french doors lead to the added amenity of a spacious 15' x 20' sun room perfect for enjoying the canyon view. The double pane windows in the sun room make it cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. The living room offers a cozy fireplace and ample built-in shelving. New bathroom faucets and more. LED lights, low flow toilets and water efficient landscaping help with the utility bills.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4205099)