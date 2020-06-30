11095 Via San Marco

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Rancho Penasquitos! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:

https://showmojo.com/l/72f7b54045

Or call 858-239-0600



3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths, large Condo located in desirable Rancho Penasquitos. This home was previously updated and includes all major appliances plus a refrigerator, newer window treatments, tile and carpet throughout, and is approx. 1,188 sq. ft. Other amenities include spacious bedrooms, 2 parking spaces, 1 shared garage and 1 driveway, and a large patio perfect for entertaining! The tenant will have access to the community pool. Water and trash are included in rent. Upscale shopping, parks, restaurants, and many wonderful amenities are nearby. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information on this lovely home.

Cal- DRE# 01859951



(RLNE5630090)