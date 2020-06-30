All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

11095 Via San Marco

11095 Via San Marco · No Longer Available
Location

11095 Via San Marco, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Rancho Penasquitos! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/72f7b54045
Or call 858-239-0600

3 Bedroom, 1.5 baths, large Condo located in desirable Rancho Penasquitos. This home was previously updated and includes all major appliances plus a refrigerator, newer window treatments, tile and carpet throughout, and is approx. 1,188 sq. ft. Other amenities include spacious bedrooms, 2 parking spaces, 1 shared garage and 1 driveway, and a large patio perfect for entertaining! The tenant will have access to the community pool. Water and trash are included in rent. Upscale shopping, parks, restaurants, and many wonderful amenities are nearby. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information on this lovely home.
Cal- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE5630090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11095 Via San Marco have any available units?
11095 Via San Marco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11095 Via San Marco have?
Some of 11095 Via San Marco's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11095 Via San Marco currently offering any rent specials?
11095 Via San Marco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11095 Via San Marco pet-friendly?
Yes, 11095 Via San Marco is pet friendly.
Does 11095 Via San Marco offer parking?
Yes, 11095 Via San Marco offers parking.
Does 11095 Via San Marco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11095 Via San Marco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11095 Via San Marco have a pool?
Yes, 11095 Via San Marco has a pool.
Does 11095 Via San Marco have accessible units?
No, 11095 Via San Marco does not have accessible units.
Does 11095 Via San Marco have units with dishwashers?
No, 11095 Via San Marco does not have units with dishwashers.

