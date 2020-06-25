11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Story Townhome in Gated Community of Nob Hill- Scripps Ranch - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com Please click on vacancies and rental applications to view.



3 story townhome in Nob Hill. Lower level consists of 2 car attached garage with full size washer and dryer. Second level contains main living area with kitchen, family room, dining room, bedroom and full bath. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Top level consists of large loft style master bedroom with full bath attached including whirlpool tub. Unit features vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring. West facing balconies off of living room and master bedroom loft. Gated complex with pool and jacuzzi. 2 car attached garage. Vehicles must be parked in garage as per HOA rules. Washer dryer and fridge included.



www.ampropman.com



Meridian Property Management Inc.

CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665



(RLNE3376836)