11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd.

11065 Scripps Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11065 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 Story Townhome in Gated Community of Nob Hill- Scripps Ranch - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com Please click on vacancies and rental applications to view.

3 story townhome in Nob Hill. Lower level consists of 2 car attached garage with full size washer and dryer. Second level contains main living area with kitchen, family room, dining room, bedroom and full bath. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Top level consists of large loft style master bedroom with full bath attached including whirlpool tub. Unit features vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring. West facing balconies off of living room and master bedroom loft. Gated complex with pool and jacuzzi. 2 car attached garage. Vehicles must be parked in garage as per HOA rules. Washer dryer and fridge included.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE3376836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have any available units?
11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have?
Some of 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. offers parking.
Does 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. has a pool.
Does 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11065 Scripps Ranch Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
