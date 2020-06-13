Amenities

11008 Via San Marcos Available 07/31/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bath RANCHO PENASQUITOS CONDO - THIS CONDO IS IN RANCHO PENASQUITOS NOT NORTHPARK!!! Sorry, Zillow's location is very off.



MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE AND MAKE 2.5 TIMES THE RENT AS A MONTHLY HOUSEHOLD INCOME. NO OPEN COLLECTION ACCOUNTS OR EVICTIONS ACCEPTED



Ready for August 1st move in....



You will enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. When you enter, you will experience upgraded wood laminate flooring throughout the entire first floor. The modern kitchen boasts upgraded granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, range and oven, and trash compactor as well as stack-able washer dryer combo. Dining area looks out to a private patio. Plantation shutters on first floor windows and doors. Your guests will appreciate the half bath on the first floor as well. Upstairs you will find all living quarters. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, and an upgraded bathroom with granite counters and tile shower/ tub combo complete the upstairs. You will have access to one exterior storage closet, and half of the detached automatic garage. Trash and water are included in the rent. There is a community pool for hot summer days. GREAT SCHOOLS NEARBY!!!

** Text or Call Jenni Pickard at 619-277-1349



