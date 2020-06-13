All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

11008 Via San Marcos

11008 Via San Marco · (619) 277-1349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11008 Via San Marco, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11008 Via San Marcos · Avail. Jul 31

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
11008 Via San Marcos Available 07/31/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bath RANCHO PENASQUITOS CONDO - THIS CONDO IS IN RANCHO PENASQUITOS NOT NORTHPARK!!! Sorry, Zillow's location is very off.

MUST HAVE 600 CREDIT SCORE AND MAKE 2.5 TIMES THE RENT AS A MONTHLY HOUSEHOLD INCOME. NO OPEN COLLECTION ACCOUNTS OR EVICTIONS ACCEPTED

Ready for August 1st move in....

You will enjoy this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. When you enter, you will experience upgraded wood laminate flooring throughout the entire first floor. The modern kitchen boasts upgraded granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, range and oven, and trash compactor as well as stack-able washer dryer combo. Dining area looks out to a private patio. Plantation shutters on first floor windows and doors. Your guests will appreciate the half bath on the first floor as well. Upstairs you will find all living quarters. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, and an upgraded bathroom with granite counters and tile shower/ tub combo complete the upstairs. You will have access to one exterior storage closet, and half of the detached automatic garage. Trash and water are included in the rent. There is a community pool for hot summer days. GREAT SCHOOLS NEARBY!!!
** Text or Call Jenni Pickard at 619-277-1349

(RLNE4962032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Via San Marcos have any available units?
11008 Via San Marcos has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 Via San Marcos have?
Some of 11008 Via San Marcos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Via San Marcos currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Via San Marcos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Via San Marcos pet-friendly?
Yes, 11008 Via San Marcos is pet friendly.
Does 11008 Via San Marcos offer parking?
Yes, 11008 Via San Marcos does offer parking.
Does 11008 Via San Marcos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11008 Via San Marcos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Via San Marcos have a pool?
Yes, 11008 Via San Marcos has a pool.
Does 11008 Via San Marcos have accessible units?
No, 11008 Via San Marcos does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Via San Marcos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11008 Via San Marcos has units with dishwashers.
