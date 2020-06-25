All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

10986 Cool Lake Terrace

10986 Cool Lake Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10986 Cool Lake Terrace, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***New Listing: 3Bd/2Ba Sabre Springs Home*** - Beautiful Sabre Springs single level home on large lot with grassy backyard including fruit trees. Wood flooring in all living areas for easy maintenance living; carpet in bedrooms. Relax in a large sun room off of kitchen/dining area providing a great retreat for entertaining/relaxation. Vaulted ceilings in living room give a spacious feel to this area. Two car attached garage lined with storage cabinets on both sides. Additional interior upgrades include custom crown molding and base boards Poway Unified Schools: Morning Creek Elementary, Meadow Brook Middle and Mt. Carmel High School. Small to medium pet negotiable with additional deposit. Owner pays gardener. Convenient on-line payments.

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3317553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10986 Cool Lake Terrace have any available units?
10986 Cool Lake Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10986 Cool Lake Terrace have?
Some of 10986 Cool Lake Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10986 Cool Lake Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10986 Cool Lake Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10986 Cool Lake Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10986 Cool Lake Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10986 Cool Lake Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10986 Cool Lake Terrace offers parking.
Does 10986 Cool Lake Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10986 Cool Lake Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10986 Cool Lake Terrace have a pool?
No, 10986 Cool Lake Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10986 Cool Lake Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10986 Cool Lake Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10986 Cool Lake Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10986 Cool Lake Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
