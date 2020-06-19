All apartments in San Diego
10964 Serafina Lane

10964 Serafina Lane · (858) 877-6565
Location

10964 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 62 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light. The kitchen is complete with plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Step out onto the large balcony and enjoy the serene mountainous vistas. This complex boasts all the amenities including, clubhouse, pool, tennis, Fitness, BBQ and much more! Poway Unified School District - easy access to freeway, library, restaurants, and shopping nearby. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets welcome with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10964 Serafina Lane have any available units?
10964 Serafina Lane has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10964 Serafina Lane have?
Some of 10964 Serafina Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10964 Serafina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10964 Serafina Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10964 Serafina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10964 Serafina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10964 Serafina Lane offer parking?
No, 10964 Serafina Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10964 Serafina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10964 Serafina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10964 Serafina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10964 Serafina Lane has a pool.
Does 10964 Serafina Lane have accessible units?
No, 10964 Serafina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10964 Serafina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10964 Serafina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
