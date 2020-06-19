10964 Serafina Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2Ba condo located in the resort like community of Savannah Terrace. Walk into the large open concept living room that features a fireplace and lots of natural light. The kitchen is complete with plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Step out onto the large balcony and enjoy the serene mountainous vistas. This complex boasts all the amenities including, clubhouse, pool, tennis, Fitness, BBQ and much more! Poway Unified School District - easy access to freeway, library, restaurants, and shopping nearby. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets welcome with approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

