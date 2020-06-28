All apartments in San Diego
10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6

10960 Ivy Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10960 Ivy Hill Dr, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 Available 06/24/19 SCRIPPS RANCH - Ivy Hill 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse. AVAIL 06/24/2019 - FEATURES: Available 06/24/2019. Located in the Ivy Hill Community in Scripps Ranch, this 2 story Townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1568 square feet and a 2 car attached garage. Newer laminate wood flooring and newer paint. New carpet upstairs. Fireplace in family room. The kitchen features oak cabinets, solid surface counters and white appliances. Small patio area off family room.

The community of Ivy Hill features a Playground, Pool, Spa and Guest Parking.

APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. No Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: All Utilities, Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Cable, Internet, Phone. Owner pays for the following utilities:None.

PET POLICY: No Pets.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4970607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 have any available units?
10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 have?
Some of 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 currently offering any rent specials?
10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 is pet friendly.
Does 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 offer parking?
Yes, 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 offers parking.
Does 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 have a pool?
Yes, 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 has a pool.
Does 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 have accessible units?
No, 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 has units with dishwashers.
