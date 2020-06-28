Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly

10960 Ivy Hill Rd #6 Available 06/24/19 SCRIPPS RANCH - Ivy Hill 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse. AVAIL 06/24/2019 - FEATURES: Available 06/24/2019. Located in the Ivy Hill Community in Scripps Ranch, this 2 story Townhouse features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1568 square feet and a 2 car attached garage. Newer laminate wood flooring and newer paint. New carpet upstairs. Fireplace in family room. The kitchen features oak cabinets, solid surface counters and white appliances. Small patio area off family room.



The community of Ivy Hill features a Playground, Pool, Spa and Guest Parking.



APPLIANCES: Appliances Included are: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.



HEATING / AC: Central Forced Air Heating. No Air Conditioning.



UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: All Utilities, Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Cable, Internet, Phone. Owner pays for the following utilities:None.



PET POLICY: No Pets.



LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.



APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.



TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4970607)