Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10906 Barbados Way Available 02/01/19 Mira Mesa, 10906 Barbados Way - Great Central MM Location! - Located in Central Mira Mesa and just minutes to Von's Shopping Center, library and park. This home has a spacious eat-in kitchen, cozy fireplace in living room and 2 car garage. Landscaping services included. Kitchen remodeled 2017!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE3400428)