10884 Caravelle Place

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Peaceful 3/1.5 Tierrasanta Condo - Washer/Dryer In Unit - Community Pool / Tennis - Wonderful two-story condo near the canyon rim in beautiful Tierrasanta. Enjoy everything this tree-lined community has to offer: Tennis courts, pool/spa, rec center, walking trails, and more.



This 3-bedroom, 1.5- bath condo comes equipped with gas range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, extra storage, fenced outdoor patio, wood-like floors, dedicated parking, and more.



MOVE IN DATE

Please be prepared to begin lease withing a few weeks of applying



APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA

- 700+ Household Credit Score

- Positive Rental (or home ownership) History

- Verifiable Gross Household Income 2.5X Rent Minimum



RENTAL TERMS:

- 12 Month Lease

- $2395.00 Rent

- $2395.00 Deposit

- $35 Application Fee Per Adult

- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash

- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric

- No Pets Policy

- Rental Insurance Required



CONTACT

Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information



No Pets Allowed



