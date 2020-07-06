All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

10884 Caravelle Place

10884 Caravelle Place · No Longer Available
Location

10884 Caravelle Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Peaceful 3/1.5 Tierrasanta Condo - Washer/Dryer In Unit - Community Pool / Tennis - Wonderful two-story condo near the canyon rim in beautiful Tierrasanta. Enjoy everything this tree-lined community has to offer: Tennis courts, pool/spa, rec center, walking trails, and more.

This 3-bedroom, 1.5- bath condo comes equipped with gas range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, extra storage, fenced outdoor patio, wood-like floors, dedicated parking, and more.

MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to begin lease withing a few weeks of applying

APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 700+ Household Credit Score
- Positive Rental (or home ownership) History
- Verifiable Gross Household Income 2.5X Rent Minimum

RENTAL TERMS:
- 12 Month Lease
- $2395.00 Rent
- $2395.00 Deposit
- $35 Application Fee Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric
- No Pets Policy
- Rental Insurance Required

CONTACT
Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5423103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10884 Caravelle Place have any available units?
10884 Caravelle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10884 Caravelle Place have?
Some of 10884 Caravelle Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10884 Caravelle Place currently offering any rent specials?
10884 Caravelle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10884 Caravelle Place pet-friendly?
No, 10884 Caravelle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10884 Caravelle Place offer parking?
Yes, 10884 Caravelle Place offers parking.
Does 10884 Caravelle Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10884 Caravelle Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10884 Caravelle Place have a pool?
Yes, 10884 Caravelle Place has a pool.
Does 10884 Caravelle Place have accessible units?
No, 10884 Caravelle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10884 Caravelle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10884 Caravelle Place has units with dishwashers.

