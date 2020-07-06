10884 Caravelle Place

Amenities
Peaceful 3/1.5 Tierrasanta Condo - Washer/Dryer In Unit - Community Pool / Tennis - Wonderful two-story condo near the canyon rim in beautiful Tierrasanta. Enjoy everything this tree-lined community has to offer: Tennis courts, pool/spa, rec center, walking trails, and more.
This 3-bedroom, 1.5- bath condo comes equipped with gas range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, extra storage, fenced outdoor patio, wood-like floors, dedicated parking, and more.
MOVE IN DATE
Please be prepared to begin lease withing a few weeks of applying
APPLICANT SCREENING CRITERIA
- 700+ Household Credit Score
- Positive Rental (or home ownership) History
- Verifiable Gross Household Income 2.5X Rent Minimum
RENTAL TERMS:
- 12 Month Lease
- $2395.00 Rent
- $2395.00 Deposit
- $35 Application Fee Per Adult
- Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash
- Tenant Pays Gas/Electric
- No Pets Policy
- Rental Insurance Required
CONTACT
Please call Whittington Property Management (no texting) at (619.416.1774) for questions or viewing information
(RLNE5423103)