10867 Serafina Lane #36

Beautiful Upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in sought out Savannah Terrace community in Poway! - This beautifully upgraded upper corner condo in the Savannah Terrace community of Sabre Springs features an open floor plan, spectacular crown molding throughout and spacious bedrooms.



Enjoy entertaining in your large open living space graced with gorgeous hardwood flooring, ceiling fan and a fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings.



The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an abundance of custom cabinets for all your cooking needs. All this overlooking your formal dining space with chandelier and bar top for a fabulous great room.



The master bedroom has a ceiling fan ideal for warm summer days, two large closets and spacious en-suite bath. The guest bedroom also features a ceiling fan as well with great natural light and a large closet. Both bedrooms feature plush carpeting.



Enjoy your morning coffee on your balcony with a view of the hills behind this amenity filled community. Which boasts: a community pool, tennis Courts, a basketball court, indoor racquetball facilities, an outdoor BBQ area, and a fitness room.

You also have the luxury of a large one car garage with shelving.



Located within the Poway Unified School District.



**Renters Insurance Required**



(RLNE5166565)