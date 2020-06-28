All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

10867 Serafina Lane #36

10867 Serafina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10867 Serafina Lane, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in sought out Savannah Terrace community in Poway! - This beautifully upgraded upper corner condo in the Savannah Terrace community of Sabre Springs features an open floor plan, spectacular crown molding throughout and spacious bedrooms.

Enjoy entertaining in your large open living space graced with gorgeous hardwood flooring, ceiling fan and a fireplace to cozy up to during those cooler San Diego evenings.

The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an abundance of custom cabinets for all your cooking needs. All this overlooking your formal dining space with chandelier and bar top for a fabulous great room.

The master bedroom has a ceiling fan ideal for warm summer days, two large closets and spacious en-suite bath. The guest bedroom also features a ceiling fan as well with great natural light and a large closet. Both bedrooms feature plush carpeting.

Enjoy your morning coffee on your balcony with a view of the hills behind this amenity filled community. Which boasts: a community pool, tennis Courts, a basketball court, indoor racquetball facilities, an outdoor BBQ area, and a fitness room.
You also have the luxury of a large one car garage with shelving.

Located within the Poway Unified School District.

**Renters Insurance Required**

(RLNE5166565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10867 Serafina Lane #36 have any available units?
10867 Serafina Lane #36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10867 Serafina Lane #36 have?
Some of 10867 Serafina Lane #36's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10867 Serafina Lane #36 currently offering any rent specials?
10867 Serafina Lane #36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10867 Serafina Lane #36 pet-friendly?
No, 10867 Serafina Lane #36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10867 Serafina Lane #36 offer parking?
Yes, 10867 Serafina Lane #36 offers parking.
Does 10867 Serafina Lane #36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10867 Serafina Lane #36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10867 Serafina Lane #36 have a pool?
Yes, 10867 Serafina Lane #36 has a pool.
Does 10867 Serafina Lane #36 have accessible units?
No, 10867 Serafina Lane #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 10867 Serafina Lane #36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10867 Serafina Lane #36 does not have units with dishwashers.
