All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10828 Charbono Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10828 Charbono Point
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

10828 Charbono Point

10828 Charbono Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10828 Charbono Point, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
***NEW LISTING: 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Scripps Ranch beauty with pool!*** - Pool, Solar and 3 car garage and one bedroom downstairs! Beautiful split level home situated on a cul-de-sac in Scripps Ranch Wine Country area is available now! Solar panels contribute to greatly reduced electricity bills commensurate with your usage. Amenities include dual pane windows, vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen with double oven, granite counters, stainless appliances and views to the backyard with sparkling pool and grassy play area. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Generously sized indoor laundry room, too. Central air and heat throughout with additional amenity of ceiling fans in most rooms. Owner pays gardener and pool service.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5471356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10828 Charbono Point have any available units?
10828 Charbono Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10828 Charbono Point have?
Some of 10828 Charbono Point's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10828 Charbono Point currently offering any rent specials?
10828 Charbono Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10828 Charbono Point pet-friendly?
No, 10828 Charbono Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10828 Charbono Point offer parking?
Yes, 10828 Charbono Point offers parking.
Does 10828 Charbono Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10828 Charbono Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10828 Charbono Point have a pool?
Yes, 10828 Charbono Point has a pool.
Does 10828 Charbono Point have accessible units?
No, 10828 Charbono Point does not have accessible units.
Does 10828 Charbono Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 10828 Charbono Point does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University