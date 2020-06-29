10817 Caminito Alto

Amenities
Wonderfully Upgraded House In Scripps Legacy Huntington Community - - Upgraded House in "Scripps Legacy Huntington"
- Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs & in Upstairs Master Bedroom and Hallway
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Central A/C
- Fireplace
- Walk in Master Closet
- Elevated Lot with View
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Pool / Spa
- APPLIANCES: Frig, Washer & Dryer Included
- UTILITIES: Trash
- PET POLICY: Pets Negotiable w/Additional Deposit
- PARKING: 2 Car Garage
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE5163936)