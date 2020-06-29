All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10817 Caminito Alto
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

10817 Caminito Alto

10817 Caminito Alto · No Longer Available
Location

10817 Caminito Alto, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderfully Upgraded House In Scripps Legacy Huntington Community - - Upgraded House in "Scripps Legacy Huntington"
- Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs & in Upstairs Master Bedroom and Hallway
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Central A/C
- Fireplace
- Walk in Master Closet
- Elevated Lot with View

- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Pool / Spa
- APPLIANCES: Frig, Washer & Dryer Included
- UTILITIES: Trash
- PET POLICY: Pets Negotiable w/Additional Deposit
- PARKING: 2 Car Garage

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5163936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10817 Caminito Alto have any available units?
10817 Caminito Alto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10817 Caminito Alto have?
Some of 10817 Caminito Alto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10817 Caminito Alto currently offering any rent specials?
10817 Caminito Alto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10817 Caminito Alto pet-friendly?
Yes, 10817 Caminito Alto is pet friendly.
Does 10817 Caminito Alto offer parking?
Yes, 10817 Caminito Alto offers parking.
Does 10817 Caminito Alto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10817 Caminito Alto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10817 Caminito Alto have a pool?
Yes, 10817 Caminito Alto has a pool.
Does 10817 Caminito Alto have accessible units?
No, 10817 Caminito Alto does not have accessible units.
Does 10817 Caminito Alto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10817 Caminito Alto has units with dishwashers.
