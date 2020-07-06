All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

10766 Sabre Hill Dr Unit 258

10766 Sabre Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10766 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo w/ Parking, Laundry, Community Amenities - This two bedroom, two bathroom condo is available and ready for move in. Located near the Sabre Springs Transit Station, the 15 and 56 freeways for commuting. Sabre Springs Park is very close. Carpet in the living areas with plank floors in the kitchen, and tile in bathrooms. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Laundry machines are included inside hallway closet. Central HVAC and an electric fireplace for cooling and heating. Storage room on the balcony. There is 1 assigned, covered parking space. Water/sewer and trash are included. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. One small pet(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 rent increase and $500 deposit. Residents will have access to the community pool and gym.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www(dot)Rently(dot)com and use the link below to do a Self Tour Now.
www.Rently.com/properties/1133339
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

(RLNE5340553)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
