10763 Esmeraldas Drive

Upgraded 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Villa Portofino! - Detached home located in the lovely community of Villa Portofino in Tierrasanta! Property features:



- 4 bedrooms, 2 baths

- 1,532 sq. ft.

- Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath downstairs and 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs

- Fireplace in the living room

- Laminate flooring throughout downstairs

- Stainless steel appliances

- Laundry room with full size washer/dryer

- Central heating and air conditioning

- Private fenced yard with turf

- Carport with 2 covered spaces, 3 spaces total

- Large storage unit

- Easy freeway access to I-5 and I-52

- Minutes to Downtown and beaches!



The community features large pool and spa, tennis courts, basketball court and park with play equipment.



Terms:

- $2,995 monthly rent

- $2,995 security deposit

- 1 year lease



- Pets negotiable

- Available December 7th!



