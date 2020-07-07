10763 Esmeraldas Drive

Amenities
Upgraded 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Villa Portofino! - Detached home located in the lovely community of Villa Portofino in Tierrasanta! Property features:
- 4 bedrooms, 2 baths
- 1,532 sq. ft.
- Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath downstairs and 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs
- Fireplace in the living room
- Laminate flooring throughout downstairs
- Stainless steel appliances
- Laundry room with full size washer/dryer
- Central heating and air conditioning
- Private fenced yard with turf
- Carport with 2 covered spaces, 3 spaces total
- Large storage unit
- Easy freeway access to I-5 and I-52
- Minutes to Downtown and beaches!
The community features large pool and spa, tennis courts, basketball court and park with play equipment.
Terms:
- $2,995 monthly rent
- $2,995 security deposit
- 1 year lease
- Pets negotiable
- Available December 7th!
(RLNE2651704)