San Diego, CA
10763 Esmeraldas Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

10763 Esmeraldas Drive

10763 Esmeraldas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10763 Esmeraldas Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Upgraded 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Villa Portofino! - Detached home located in the lovely community of Villa Portofino in Tierrasanta! Property features:

- 4 bedrooms, 2 baths
- 1,532 sq. ft.
- Great floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath downstairs and 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath upstairs
- Fireplace in the living room
- Laminate flooring throughout downstairs
- Stainless steel appliances
- Laundry room with full size washer/dryer
- Central heating and air conditioning
- Private fenced yard with turf
- Carport with 2 covered spaces, 3 spaces total
- Large storage unit
- Easy freeway access to I-5 and I-52
- Minutes to Downtown and beaches!

The community features large pool and spa, tennis courts, basketball court and park with play equipment.

Terms:
- $2,995 monthly rent
- $2,995 security deposit
- 1 year lease

- Pets negotiable
- Available December 7th!

(RLNE2651704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10763 Esmeraldas Drive have any available units?
10763 Esmeraldas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10763 Esmeraldas Drive have?
Some of 10763 Esmeraldas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10763 Esmeraldas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10763 Esmeraldas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10763 Esmeraldas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10763 Esmeraldas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10763 Esmeraldas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10763 Esmeraldas Drive offers parking.
Does 10763 Esmeraldas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10763 Esmeraldas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10763 Esmeraldas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10763 Esmeraldas Drive has a pool.
Does 10763 Esmeraldas Drive have accessible units?
No, 10763 Esmeraldas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10763 Esmeraldas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10763 Esmeraldas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

