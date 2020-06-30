All apartments in San Diego
1076 Rolling Dunes Way

1076 Rolling Dunes Way
Location

1076 Rolling Dunes Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1076 Rolling Dunes Way Available 01/02/20 ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME NEAR IMPERIAL BEACH - Perfect for entertaining, hardwood flooring in all common areas and low irrigation landscaping. Upgraded floor to ceiling, this spacious 4 bedroom single family home is HGTV immaculate! Floor plan features a bedroom and full bath on the first floor, large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room and 3 good sized bedroom on the second floor including a huge master suite. Upgrades include distressed hardwood floors, upgraded tile, countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Private backyard is the perfect outdoor space with stamped concrete for minimal maintenance. You can't beat this location. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment in Imperial Beach and just a short commute to Imperial Beach and Coronado Naval Installations. Enjoy the comfort of forced air heat and a whole house fan to keep things cool in the summer time. Pets considered (please see breed restrictions) $50 a month pet rent would apply. Tenants pay all utilities. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5386978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 Rolling Dunes Way have any available units?
1076 Rolling Dunes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1076 Rolling Dunes Way have?
Some of 1076 Rolling Dunes Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 Rolling Dunes Way currently offering any rent specials?
1076 Rolling Dunes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 Rolling Dunes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1076 Rolling Dunes Way is pet friendly.
Does 1076 Rolling Dunes Way offer parking?
No, 1076 Rolling Dunes Way does not offer parking.
Does 1076 Rolling Dunes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1076 Rolling Dunes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 Rolling Dunes Way have a pool?
No, 1076 Rolling Dunes Way does not have a pool.
Does 1076 Rolling Dunes Way have accessible units?
No, 1076 Rolling Dunes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 Rolling Dunes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1076 Rolling Dunes Way does not have units with dishwashers.

