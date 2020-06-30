Amenities

1076 Rolling Dunes Way Available 01/02/20 ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME NEAR IMPERIAL BEACH - Perfect for entertaining, hardwood flooring in all common areas and low irrigation landscaping. Upgraded floor to ceiling, this spacious 4 bedroom single family home is HGTV immaculate! Floor plan features a bedroom and full bath on the first floor, large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room and 3 good sized bedroom on the second floor including a huge master suite. Upgrades include distressed hardwood floors, upgraded tile, countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Private backyard is the perfect outdoor space with stamped concrete for minimal maintenance. You can't beat this location. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment in Imperial Beach and just a short commute to Imperial Beach and Coronado Naval Installations. Enjoy the comfort of forced air heat and a whole house fan to keep things cool in the summer time. Pets considered (please see breed restrictions) $50 a month pet rent would apply. Tenants pay all utilities. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



