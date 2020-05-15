10720 Aderman Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport community garden gym parking pool cats allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna dogs allowed

Lease Details

• Rent: $2,265

• Deposit: $2,265

• 1-year lease

• Water & Trash included in rent



Description

Located in west Mira Mesa, this bright upper-level 2Bed/2Bath condo with dual master bed plan unit is just a Short drive to Qualcomm-Sorrento and UCSD. Condo features fireplace, updated appliances, brand new gas range/hood, central A/C, private laundry (W/D included). Each bed room includes two ample separate closets.

near shopping centers and dining, and close to Qualcomm. Floor plan includes bamboo flooring in living area, carpet in both bedrooms, natural stone tile in kitchen and bath rooms. Walking distance to MTS bus stop. Complex features pool/spa and full gym. Easy access to freeways I-5, I-805 and I-15. close to Hickman Elementary school (0.9 mi), Challenger Middle (0.6 mi), Mira Mesa High (1.3 mi).



Interior Features

• Large private balcony/patio with storage room

• Gas stove/oven/Hood and refrigerator, Dishwasher

• Smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm

• Central AC and heat

• Washer and dryer inside the unit

• Gas burning fire place in the living room

• Unfurnished

• Remodeled bath room, new faucets



Parking

1 assigned carport, and easy street parking



Community features:

swimming pool, hot tub, additional coin laundry, fitness center (including Sauna), nice community garden for taking walks, quiet neighborhood.