All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10720 Aderman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10720 Aderman Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:24 AM

10720 Aderman Ave

10720 Aderman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10720 Aderman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
community garden
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
dogs allowed
Lease Details
• Rent: $2,265
• Deposit: $2,265
• 1-year lease
• Water & Trash included in rent

Description
Located in west Mira Mesa, this bright upper-level 2Bed/2Bath condo with dual master bed plan unit is just a Short drive to Qualcomm-Sorrento and UCSD. Condo features fireplace, updated appliances, brand new gas range/hood, central A/C, private laundry (W/D included). Each bed room includes two ample separate closets.
near shopping centers and dining, and close to Qualcomm. Floor plan includes bamboo flooring in living area, carpet in both bedrooms, natural stone tile in kitchen and bath rooms. Walking distance to MTS bus stop. Complex features pool/spa and full gym. Easy access to freeways I-5, I-805 and I-15. close to Hickman Elementary school (0.9 mi), Challenger Middle (0.6 mi), Mira Mesa High (1.3 mi).

Interior Features
• Large private balcony/patio with storage room
• Gas stove/oven/Hood and refrigerator, Dishwasher
• Smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm
• Central AC and heat
• Washer and dryer inside the unit
• Gas burning fire place in the living room
• Unfurnished
• Remodeled bath room, new faucets

Parking
1 assigned carport, and easy street parking

Community features:
swimming pool, hot tub, additional coin laundry, fitness center (including Sauna), nice community garden for taking walks, quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Aderman Ave have any available units?
10720 Aderman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10720 Aderman Ave have?
Some of 10720 Aderman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 Aderman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Aderman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Aderman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10720 Aderman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10720 Aderman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10720 Aderman Ave offers parking.
Does 10720 Aderman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10720 Aderman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Aderman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10720 Aderman Ave has a pool.
Does 10720 Aderman Ave have accessible units?
No, 10720 Aderman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Aderman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10720 Aderman Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University