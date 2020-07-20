1070 Grand Avenue 4

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym internet access

Unit 4 Available 03/01/20 Spacious 2BR 2BA apt, walk happily to the beach - Property Id: 17096



Walk to the beach, trendy restaurants, and shopping from this upgraded apartment with spacious FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, includes all utilities. Park your car and enjoy your staycation!

It is just a few minutes walk to the beach boardwalk, to Sprouts, to Ralphs, to Better Buzz Cafe, to fitness gyms, to entertainment and sports bars, and just 2 blocks to Tuesday's PB Farmers' Market. Kitchen is fully stocked with pots, pans, tableware, glassware and utensils. Large screen TV in living room, and each room equipped with flat screen TV. Internet/ WiFi, water, utilities, trash, and sewer, all main utilities included in rent.



Newer appliances, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Shared In-building washer/dryer. $2,500.00 security deposit. Sorry no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17096

Property Id 17096



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5464534)