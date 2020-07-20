All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1070 Grand Avenue 4
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

1070 Grand Avenue 4

1070 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1070 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Unit 4 Available 03/01/20 Spacious 2BR 2BA apt, walk happily to the beach - Property Id: 17096

Walk to the beach, trendy restaurants, and shopping from this upgraded apartment with spacious FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, includes all utilities. Park your car and enjoy your staycation!
It is just a few minutes walk to the beach boardwalk, to Sprouts, to Ralphs, to Better Buzz Cafe, to fitness gyms, to entertainment and sports bars, and just 2 blocks to Tuesday's PB Farmers' Market. Kitchen is fully stocked with pots, pans, tableware, glassware and utensils. Large screen TV in living room, and each room equipped with flat screen TV. Internet/ WiFi, water, utilities, trash, and sewer, all main utilities included in rent.

Newer appliances, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Shared In-building washer/dryer. $2,500.00 security deposit. Sorry no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17096
Property Id 17096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5464534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Grand Avenue 4 have any available units?
1070 Grand Avenue 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 Grand Avenue 4 have?
Some of 1070 Grand Avenue 4's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Grand Avenue 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Grand Avenue 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Grand Avenue 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Grand Avenue 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1070 Grand Avenue 4 offer parking?
No, 1070 Grand Avenue 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1070 Grand Avenue 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 Grand Avenue 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Grand Avenue 4 have a pool?
No, 1070 Grand Avenue 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Grand Avenue 4 have accessible units?
No, 1070 Grand Avenue 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Grand Avenue 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Grand Avenue 4 has units with dishwashers.
