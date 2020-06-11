10693 Tipperary Way

Amenities

Lovely 2BD/2.5Bath Rental Home in Scripps Ranch Area - Lovely 1264 square foot 2 Story Single Family Home, which includes 2BD 2.5BA located in the beautiful Scripps Ranch Area; this home features 2 master suites, granite countertops, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, central heat/air, 2 car garage and fenced back yard with patio area. Enjoy this quiet community that is close to Dingeman Elementary School, shopping, dining and easy access to the 15 Freeway. No Smoking

