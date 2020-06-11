All apartments in San Diego
10693 Tipperary Way

Location

10693 Tipperary Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2BD/2.5Bath Rental Home in Scripps Ranch Area - Lovely 1264 square foot 2 Story Single Family Home, which includes 2BD 2.5BA located in the beautiful Scripps Ranch Area; this home features 2 master suites, granite countertops, refrigerator, full size washer & dryer, central heat/air, 2 car garage and fenced back yard with patio area. Enjoy this quiet community that is close to Dingeman Elementary School, shopping, dining and easy access to the 15 Freeway. No Smoking
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10693 Tipperary Way have any available units?
10693 Tipperary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10693 Tipperary Way have?
Some of 10693 Tipperary Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10693 Tipperary Way currently offering any rent specials?
10693 Tipperary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10693 Tipperary Way pet-friendly?
No, 10693 Tipperary Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10693 Tipperary Way offer parking?
Yes, 10693 Tipperary Way offers parking.
Does 10693 Tipperary Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10693 Tipperary Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10693 Tipperary Way have a pool?
No, 10693 Tipperary Way does not have a pool.
Does 10693 Tipperary Way have accessible units?
No, 10693 Tipperary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10693 Tipperary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10693 Tipperary Way does not have units with dishwashers.
