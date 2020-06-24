Amenities
10651 Calston Way Available 03/29/19 4 BR / 3 BA 2231 SQFT Mira Mesa / San Diego Home - Beautiful well maintained home in Western Mira Mesa (close to Sorrento Valley) featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms (1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs), hardwood flooring, fireplaces in both living room and family room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, vaulted ceilings, newer stainless steel appliances, private backyard with fire pit and much more. Close to shopping, freeways, and schools.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant Pays: Electricity, Sewer, Trash, Water
Owner Pays: Landscaping
Pets Allowed Conditional
Subject to Approval
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
Sorry we do not accept section 8
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE4773063)