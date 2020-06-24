All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10651 Calston Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10651 Calston Way
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

10651 Calston Way

10651 Calston Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10651 Calston Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10651 Calston Way Available 03/29/19 4 BR / 3 BA 2231 SQFT Mira Mesa / San Diego Home - Beautiful well maintained home in Western Mira Mesa (close to Sorrento Valley) featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms (1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs), hardwood flooring, fireplaces in both living room and family room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, vaulted ceilings, newer stainless steel appliances, private backyard with fire pit and much more. Close to shopping, freeways, and schools.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant Pays: Electricity, Sewer, Trash, Water

Owner Pays: Landscaping

Pets Allowed Conditional
Subject to Approval

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4773063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10651 Calston Way have any available units?
10651 Calston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10651 Calston Way have?
Some of 10651 Calston Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10651 Calston Way currently offering any rent specials?
10651 Calston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10651 Calston Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10651 Calston Way is pet friendly.
Does 10651 Calston Way offer parking?
No, 10651 Calston Way does not offer parking.
Does 10651 Calston Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10651 Calston Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10651 Calston Way have a pool?
No, 10651 Calston Way does not have a pool.
Does 10651 Calston Way have accessible units?
No, 10651 Calston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10651 Calston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10651 Calston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University