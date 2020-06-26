All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1065 Moana Dr.

1065 Moana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1065 Moana Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spanish Studio: Blocks to Ocean and College - Property Id: 104918

This Spanish-style, remodeled Studio unit is 3 blocks from Point Loma Nazarene University and 5 blocks from Sunset Cliffs neighborhood sunsets and exceptional surfing. The studio apartment is best suited for a single occupant.

Beautiful custom kitchen and bathroom, new top quality appliances, saltillo tile floor throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Access through alley with gated private parking and large storage shed. Walking distance to sunset cliffs, beaches, OB pier and eateries. Close driving to international airport, NTC Liberty station and San Diego Downtown life.

Tenant is responsible for paying their portion of gas and electricity billed through a third party utility management company. Water and disposal included.

Available 3/30/19. No dogs. Cat ok.

Potential tenants to provide references directly to landlord via contact information. $35 credit check will be required upon completion of screening by landlord.

* Available March 30th, 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104918
Property Id 104918

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4762179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

