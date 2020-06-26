1065 Moana Dr.

Amenities
Spanish Studio: Blocks to Ocean and College - Property Id: 104918
This Spanish-style, remodeled Studio unit is 3 blocks from Point Loma Nazarene University and 5 blocks from Sunset Cliffs neighborhood sunsets and exceptional surfing. The studio apartment is best suited for a single occupant.
Beautiful custom kitchen and bathroom, new top quality appliances, saltillo tile floor throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Access through alley with gated private parking and large storage shed. Walking distance to sunset cliffs, beaches, OB pier and eateries. Close driving to international airport, NTC Liberty station and San Diego Downtown life.
Tenant is responsible for paying their portion of gas and electricity billed through a third party utility management company. Water and disposal included.
Available 3/30/19. No dogs. Cat ok.
Potential tenants to provide references directly to landlord via contact information. $35 credit check will be required upon completion of screening by landlord.
* Available March 30th, 2019.
