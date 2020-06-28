All apartments in San Diego
Location

1065 Fresno Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Large 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo is Mission Valley - Large 1475 Square foot condo in Mission Valley. The condo has upgraded kitchen and appliances, new washer, and dryer, and the master bath has a Jacuzzi bathtub with a luxury rain shower. Both bathrooms have updated toilets. The property has new crown molding throughout, fully carpeted, and a wood burning fireplace. Large relaxing patio area. Complex offers a swimming pool and lounge. Two secured garaged parking spaces with elevator access to the floor of the unit. Minutes away from major freeways, shopping centers, local beaches, and the San Diego nightlife. Please Call Marc at 619-206-0303 to schedule an appointment.
No Pets

(RLNE4551088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Fresno Street 8 have any available units?
1065 Fresno Street 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 Fresno Street 8 have?
Some of 1065 Fresno Street 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Fresno Street 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Fresno Street 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Fresno Street 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Fresno Street 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1065 Fresno Street 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1065 Fresno Street 8 offers parking.
Does 1065 Fresno Street 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1065 Fresno Street 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Fresno Street 8 have a pool?
Yes, 1065 Fresno Street 8 has a pool.
Does 1065 Fresno Street 8 have accessible units?
No, 1065 Fresno Street 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Fresno Street 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1065 Fresno Street 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
