1065 Fresno Street 8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

Large 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo is Mission Valley - Large 1475 Square foot condo in Mission Valley. The condo has upgraded kitchen and appliances, new washer, and dryer, and the master bath has a Jacuzzi bathtub with a luxury rain shower. Both bathrooms have updated toilets. The property has new crown molding throughout, fully carpeted, and a wood burning fireplace. Large relaxing patio area. Complex offers a swimming pool and lounge. Two secured garaged parking spaces with elevator access to the floor of the unit. Minutes away from major freeways, shopping centers, local beaches, and the San Diego nightlife. Please Call Marc at 619-206-0303 to schedule an appointment.

No Pets



(RLNE4551088)