10570 Gaylemont Lane

Move in before 10/15/19 and receive $2500 off of your first full month's rent! Magnificent Mediterranean 2-story luxury home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a huge bonus room and one bedroom and full bath downstairs. With approximately 3476 sq. ft., this is an amazing home in a delightful community and features a formal entry and living room, a separate formal dining room, a huge kitchen which adjoins the family room providing for a great room concept; the kitchen comes with all major appliances including new refrigerator, huge center island, dark wood cabinetry, granite counters and an informal eating area.



This exceptional home has many stylish features and amenities such as wood and stone flooring throughout (no carpeting), dual sided fire place in the living room/family room areas, elegant spiral staircase, expansive master bedroom with a gas burning fire place, spacious master bath area with dual vanities, his/her walk-in closets, and one of the upstairs bedrooms has its own in-room ensuite. Additional amenities include 3 car garage w/tons of storage, large back yard area that is perfect for entertaining, upgraded designer window treatments, decorator paint throughout, dual air conditioners, separate laundry room which includes full sized washer and dryer. There are lots of windows, so this home is very light and bright! This stunning home is nearby award-winning schools (Sage Canyon, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High). Upscale shopping and walking trails close by as well. Convenient access to nearby freeways for an easy commute to work and to the beach. Small dogs considered with prior approval from the owner, No cats. No smoking, please. Regular landscape maintenance is included in rental amount.



