Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

10570 Gaylemont Lane

10570 Gaylemont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10570 Gaylemont Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular Carmel Valley Home Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/01ab91a08c/10570-gaylemont-lane-san-diego-ca-92130-4889?iframe
or calling 858-239-0600

Move in before 10/15/19 and receive $2500 off of your first full month's rent! Magnificent Mediterranean 2-story luxury home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a huge bonus room and one bedroom and full bath downstairs. With approximately 3476 sq. ft., this is an amazing home in a delightful community and features a formal entry and living room, a separate formal dining room, a huge kitchen which adjoins the family room providing for a great room concept; the kitchen comes with all major appliances including new refrigerator, huge center island, dark wood cabinetry, granite counters and an informal eating area.

This exceptional home has many stylish features and amenities such as wood and stone flooring throughout (no carpeting), dual sided fire place in the living room/family room areas, elegant spiral staircase, expansive master bedroom with a gas burning fire place, spacious master bath area with dual vanities, his/her walk-in closets, and one of the upstairs bedrooms has its own in-room ensuite. Additional amenities include 3 car garage w/tons of storage, large back yard area that is perfect for entertaining, upgraded designer window treatments, decorator paint throughout, dual air conditioners, separate laundry room which includes full sized washer and dryer. There are lots of windows, so this home is very light and bright! This stunning home is nearby award-winning schools (Sage Canyon, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High). Upscale shopping and walking trails close by as well. Convenient access to nearby freeways for an easy commute to work and to the beach. Small dogs considered with prior approval from the owner, No cats. No smoking, please. Regular landscape maintenance is included in rental amount.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information.

Cal- DRE# 01859951

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5040759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10570 Gaylemont Lane have any available units?
10570 Gaylemont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10570 Gaylemont Lane have?
Some of 10570 Gaylemont Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10570 Gaylemont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10570 Gaylemont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10570 Gaylemont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10570 Gaylemont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10570 Gaylemont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10570 Gaylemont Lane offers parking.
Does 10570 Gaylemont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10570 Gaylemont Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10570 Gaylemont Lane have a pool?
No, 10570 Gaylemont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10570 Gaylemont Lane have accessible units?
No, 10570 Gaylemont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10570 Gaylemont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10570 Gaylemont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
