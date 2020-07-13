1057 Flax Court

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Dog friendly Solar Powered Family Home! - Tranquility Property Management is offering this large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom family home just 10 minutes down the street from Imperial Beach!



This SOLAR powered home enjoys a huge backyard, french doors leading to a covered patio (with switch operated electrics and ceiling fan), a great room which includes an in wall surround sound speaker system, large wet bar with granite countertops and a fireplace that burns both wood and gas. It is perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Upgrades include new wood flooring, freshly painted exterior and fresh paint throughout the home. Other amenities include a 2 car garage with cabinet storage, a driveway large enough for 2 side by side parking spaces, new central heating and air (less than 1 year old) assisted by double paned vinyl windows throughout, and an onsite 10 x 10 storage building, with windows in the backyard.



The home also boasts ample storage in the hallway, kitchen cabinets to the ceiling, a custom built in pantry in the dining area, stainless kitchen appliances AND a full sized washer & dryer.



As a bonus to interested military families, you will find easy access to Silver strand, NAS Coronado, 32nd street naval bases and there is a Navy Exchange and Commissary 2.5 miles away in Imperial Beach.



This is an excellent option for growing families looking to put down roots.



$500 Deposit required per dog. All animals must be spayed or neutered and require renter's insurance.



(TENANTS STILL LIVE THERE. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB)



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit;

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half;

42.1% - 44% = double deposit.

3) Proof of renters insurance.

4) No co-signers.

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



