San Diego, CA
1057 Flax Court
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

1057 Flax Court

1057 Flax Court · No Longer Available
Location

1057 Flax Court, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Dog friendly Solar Powered Family Home! - Tranquility Property Management is offering this large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom family home just 10 minutes down the street from Imperial Beach!

This SOLAR powered home enjoys a huge backyard, french doors leading to a covered patio (with switch operated electrics and ceiling fan), a great room which includes an in wall surround sound speaker system, large wet bar with granite countertops and a fireplace that burns both wood and gas. It is perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Upgrades include new wood flooring, freshly painted exterior and fresh paint throughout the home. Other amenities include a 2 car garage with cabinet storage, a driveway large enough for 2 side by side parking spaces, new central heating and air (less than 1 year old) assisted by double paned vinyl windows throughout, and an onsite 10 x 10 storage building, with windows in the backyard.

The home also boasts ample storage in the hallway, kitchen cabinets to the ceiling, a custom built in pantry in the dining area, stainless kitchen appliances AND a full sized washer & dryer.

As a bonus to interested military families, you will find easy access to Silver strand, NAS Coronado, 32nd street naval bases and there is a Navy Exchange and Commissary 2.5 miles away in Imperial Beach.

This is an excellent option for growing families looking to put down roots.

$500 Deposit required per dog. All animals must be spayed or neutered and require renter's insurance.

(TENANTS STILL LIVE THERE. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB)

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit;
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half;
42.1% - 44% = double deposit.
3) Proof of renters insurance.
4) No co-signers.
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

(RLNE2939303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Flax Court have any available units?
1057 Flax Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 Flax Court have?
Some of 1057 Flax Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Flax Court currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Flax Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Flax Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 Flax Court is pet friendly.
Does 1057 Flax Court offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Flax Court offers parking.
Does 1057 Flax Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 Flax Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Flax Court have a pool?
No, 1057 Flax Court does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Flax Court have accessible units?
No, 1057 Flax Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Flax Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 Flax Court does not have units with dishwashers.
