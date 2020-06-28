All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

10535 Caminito Westchester

10535 Caminito Westchester · No Longer Available
Location

10535 Caminito Westchester, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
10535 Caminito Westchester Available 10/01/19 Delightful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Newly Remodeled Condo in Mira Mesa! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
www.sandiegorpm.com
858-239-0600

Remodeled beautiful single-story detached condo in a fantastic location in Mira Mesa. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, approximately 932 sq. ft. This home has it all updated tile flooring throughout, decorator paint, window treatments, newer lighting, and has many other impressive features and amenities such as a gorgeous kitchen area with upgraded cabinetry, expansive living room area with a gas fire place, separate dining area, spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet. fully fenced and private patio area perfect for entertaining, attached 2-Car Carport with a large storage closet, air conditioning, and lots of windows making it light and bright! This unit comes with all major appliances including full sized washer and dryer units. The community has a gorgeous greenbelt area community swimming pool nearby, trash is included. The home is conveniently located near easy access to the 15 freeway for a quick commute, near upscale shopping, parks, theaters, schools and Mira Costa College and other amenities all within a leisurely walk or short drive. Small pets considered with owners approval. No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

CA BRE# 01859951

(RLNE3695577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10535 Caminito Westchester have any available units?
10535 Caminito Westchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10535 Caminito Westchester have?
Some of 10535 Caminito Westchester's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10535 Caminito Westchester currently offering any rent specials?
10535 Caminito Westchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10535 Caminito Westchester pet-friendly?
Yes, 10535 Caminito Westchester is pet friendly.
Does 10535 Caminito Westchester offer parking?
Yes, 10535 Caminito Westchester offers parking.
Does 10535 Caminito Westchester have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10535 Caminito Westchester offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10535 Caminito Westchester have a pool?
Yes, 10535 Caminito Westchester has a pool.
Does 10535 Caminito Westchester have accessible units?
No, 10535 Caminito Westchester does not have accessible units.
Does 10535 Caminito Westchester have units with dishwashers?
No, 10535 Caminito Westchester does not have units with dishwashers.
