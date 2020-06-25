All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

10526 Caminito Sulmona

10526 Caminito Sulmona · No Longer Available
Location

10526 Caminito Sulmona, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
media room
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
10526 Caminito Sulmona Available 08/09/19 Penasquitos, 10526 Caminito Sulmona - Near Shopping, Restaurants, and Movie Theatres! - Well maintained unit in the Penasquitos Villas Complex. Both bedrooms have wardrobe doors. 1 car shared garage plus 1 parking space in front of the garage.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3407900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10526 Caminito Sulmona have any available units?
10526 Caminito Sulmona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10526 Caminito Sulmona have?
Some of 10526 Caminito Sulmona's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10526 Caminito Sulmona currently offering any rent specials?
10526 Caminito Sulmona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10526 Caminito Sulmona pet-friendly?
No, 10526 Caminito Sulmona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10526 Caminito Sulmona offer parking?
Yes, 10526 Caminito Sulmona offers parking.
Does 10526 Caminito Sulmona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10526 Caminito Sulmona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10526 Caminito Sulmona have a pool?
Yes, 10526 Caminito Sulmona has a pool.
Does 10526 Caminito Sulmona have accessible units?
No, 10526 Caminito Sulmona does not have accessible units.
Does 10526 Caminito Sulmona have units with dishwashers?
No, 10526 Caminito Sulmona does not have units with dishwashers.
