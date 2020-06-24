All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10508 Caminito Westchester.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10508 Caminito Westchester
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10508 Caminito Westchester

10508 Caminito Westchester · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10508 Caminito Westchester, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded 2B/2BA w/ Washer/Dryer, A/C, & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Clean and updated 2B/2BA townhouse available for lease in the Mesa Village community in Mira Mesa. Property features 2 beds, 2 full bathrooms, & approximately 1,195 SF of living space over one level. Property is located in the heart of Mira Mesa, and is walking distance to local Elementary, & Middle schools. Located just minutes from local shopping centers & grocery stores as well. This home features beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout. No Carpet! Cozy fireplace in spacious family room, and updated kitchen with ample cabinet space, granite counter tops, & modern appliances. Spacious bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Low maintenance backyard w/ storage shed, and private carport right outside unit w/ room for two cars.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2125
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet for $25 pet rent per month

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- FLOORING: hardwood laminate/ tile
- PARKING: 2 spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: no
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1979

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4743896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10508 Caminito Westchester have any available units?
10508 Caminito Westchester doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10508 Caminito Westchester have?
Some of 10508 Caminito Westchester's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10508 Caminito Westchester currently offering any rent specials?
10508 Caminito Westchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10508 Caminito Westchester pet-friendly?
Yes, 10508 Caminito Westchester is pet friendly.
Does 10508 Caminito Westchester offer parking?
Yes, 10508 Caminito Westchester offers parking.
Does 10508 Caminito Westchester have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10508 Caminito Westchester offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10508 Caminito Westchester have a pool?
No, 10508 Caminito Westchester does not have a pool.
Does 10508 Caminito Westchester have accessible units?
No, 10508 Caminito Westchester does not have accessible units.
Does 10508 Caminito Westchester have units with dishwashers?
No, 10508 Caminito Westchester does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University