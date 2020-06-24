10508 Caminito Westchester

Amenities

Upgraded 2B/2BA w/ Washer/Dryer, A/C, & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Clean and updated 2B/2BA townhouse available for lease in the Mesa Village community in Mira Mesa. Property features 2 beds, 2 full bathrooms, & approximately 1,195 SF of living space over one level. Property is located in the heart of Mira Mesa, and is walking distance to local Elementary, & Middle schools. Located just minutes from local shopping centers & grocery stores as well. This home features beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout. No Carpet! Cozy fireplace in spacious family room, and updated kitchen with ample cabinet space, granite counter tops, & modern appliances. Spacious bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Low maintenance backyard w/ storage shed, and private carport right outside unit w/ room for two cars.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2125

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet for $25 pet rent per month



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20. Your pet's overall score will determine the cost of pet rent. Ex: A score of 4-5 would be $25 pet rent, a 2-3 would be a $50 pet rent, and a 1 would be denied.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- FLOORING: hardwood laminate/ tile

- PARKING: 2 spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: no

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1979



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

