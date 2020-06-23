Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill dogs allowed media room pet friendly

1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 Available 02/20/19 Wonderful One-bedroom M2i Home Close to Restaurants, Shops, Entertainment - Hip urban contemporary, extra large one-bedroom home with 11ft high ceilings, two patios and great storage located on 10th and Island, 2 blocks from Petco Park and a few minutes walk to everything downtown has to offer. Upgrades include wood flooring, S/S appliances, granite counter tops and a front loading washer/dryer. Unit also has one assigned underground parking space. Community includes fitness center, theater, and terrace looking towards Petco Park for entertaining and BBQs. Available February 20th.



(RLNE2792923)