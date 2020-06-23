All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1050 Island Ave. Unit 207
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1050 Island Ave. Unit 207

1050 Island Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 Available 02/20/19 Wonderful One-bedroom M2i Home Close to Restaurants, Shops, Entertainment - Hip urban contemporary, extra large one-bedroom home with 11ft high ceilings, two patios and great storage located on 10th and Island, 2 blocks from Petco Park and a few minutes walk to everything downtown has to offer. Upgrades include wood flooring, S/S appliances, granite counter tops and a front loading washer/dryer. Unit also has one assigned underground parking space. Community includes fitness center, theater, and terrace looking towards Petco Park for entertaining and BBQs. Available February 20th.

(RLNE2792923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 have any available units?
1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 have?
Some of 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 does offer parking.
Does 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Island Ave. Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
