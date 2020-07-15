Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court guest parking sauna tennis court

10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 Available 08/17/20 Back on the Market! Mission Valley Beauty! Call today Move in Tomorrow! - This wonderful two bedroom two bath condo is located in a highly desirable area in Mission Valley. It is located within walking distance to the Stadium, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation.



This complex is at the end of a cul-de-sac which eliminates almost all traffic. The laundry facility is at each end of the building. Because this is a corner unit, you're only steps away to clean clothes! If that doesn't work, this home also comes equipped with washer and dryer hookups! It offers a great pool, sauna, gym, racquetball courts, tennis courts, and plenty of guest parking.



The condo offers an open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. It features brand plush carpet, and the kitchen comes with a dishwasher, and a trash compactor. Enjoy your large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and upgraded bathrooms.



Renters Insurance required!



(RLNE5902912)