Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10425 Caminito Cuervo #225

10425 Caminito Cuervo · (619) 431-4743
Location

10425 Caminito Cuervo, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 Available 08/17/20 Back on the Market! Mission Valley Beauty! Call today Move in Tomorrow! - This wonderful two bedroom two bath condo is located in a highly desirable area in Mission Valley. It is located within walking distance to the Stadium, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation.

This complex is at the end of a cul-de-sac which eliminates almost all traffic. The laundry facility is at each end of the building. Because this is a corner unit, you're only steps away to clean clothes! If that doesn't work, this home also comes equipped with washer and dryer hookups! It offers a great pool, sauna, gym, racquetball courts, tennis courts, and plenty of guest parking.

The condo offers an open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining. It features brand plush carpet, and the kitchen comes with a dishwasher, and a trash compactor. Enjoy your large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and upgraded bathrooms.

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE5902912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 have any available units?
10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 have?
Some of 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 currently offering any rent specials?
10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 pet-friendly?
No, 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 offer parking?
Yes, 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 offers parking.
Does 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 have a pool?
Yes, 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 has a pool.
Does 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 have accessible units?
No, 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 has units with dishwashers.
