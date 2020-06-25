Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10404 Mountain Glen Terrace Available 06/14/19 Scripps Ranch, 10404 Mountain Glen Terr, Remodeled 2016, Cul-De-Sac, AC, Fireplace, 3 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 2 story home on a cul-de-sac conveniently located in the heart of Scripps Ranch, near schools and Mira Mar Lake recreation area. Ceramic tile entry floors. Formal dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has wood floors. Breakfast nook has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Living room has a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a granite vanity. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have nice South Westerly views. Upper hall bathroom has a quartz vanity with double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has nice South Westerly views, 2 closets (1 standard closet iwth mirrored wardrobe doors and 1 walk in closet), quartz vanity with double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with its Pergola style covered patio and fire pit.



(RLNE2579335)