10404 Mountain Glen Terrace
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

10404 Mountain Glen Terrace

10404 Mountain Glen Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10404 Mountain Glen Terrace, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10404 Mountain Glen Terrace Available 06/14/19 Scripps Ranch, 10404 Mountain Glen Terr, Remodeled 2016, Cul-De-Sac, AC, Fireplace, 3 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 2 story home on a cul-de-sac conveniently located in the heart of Scripps Ranch, near schools and Mira Mar Lake recreation area. Ceramic tile entry floors. Formal dining room has wood floors. Kitchen has wood floors. Breakfast nook has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Living room has a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a granite vanity. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have nice South Westerly views. Upper hall bathroom has a quartz vanity with double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has nice South Westerly views, 2 closets (1 standard closet iwth mirrored wardrobe doors and 1 walk in closet), quartz vanity with double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends with its Pergola style covered patio and fire pit.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2579335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace have any available units?
10404 Mountain Glen Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace have?
Some of 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10404 Mountain Glen Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace offers parking.
Does 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace have a pool?
No, 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10404 Mountain Glen Terrace has units with dishwashers.
