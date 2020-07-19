All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1040 Missouri Street

1040 Missouri Street · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Missouri Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTq4Vh4d9Lk

$200 off 1st Month's Rent! This is a quintessential 1 bedroom 1 bath in the beautiful beach neighborhood of Pacific Beach. This is a duplex with a small shared yard, 1 off street parking space and in close proximity to the beach.

12 Month Lease (6 month lease optional for $1900)
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, Cable & Internet. Owner pays Water/Trash.
Laundry: N/A
Appliances: Includes Stove, Refrigerator
Parking: 1 off street parking space
No Smoking
No Pets

Call Penny Realty today to schedule a showing!! 858-272-3900 DRE#00935682

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Missouri Street have any available units?
1040 Missouri Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Missouri Street have?
Some of 1040 Missouri Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Missouri Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Missouri Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Missouri Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Missouri Street is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Missouri Street offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Missouri Street offers parking.
Does 1040 Missouri Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Missouri Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Missouri Street have a pool?
No, 1040 Missouri Street does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Missouri Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 Missouri Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Missouri Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Missouri Street does not have units with dishwashers.
