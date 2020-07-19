1040 Missouri Street

Amenities
For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTq4Vh4d9Lk
$200 off 1st Month's Rent! This is a quintessential 1 bedroom 1 bath in the beautiful beach neighborhood of Pacific Beach. This is a duplex with a small shared yard, 1 off street parking space and in close proximity to the beach.
12 Month Lease (6 month lease optional for $1900)
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, Cable & Internet. Owner pays Water/Trash.
Laundry: N/A
Appliances: Includes Stove, Refrigerator
Parking: 1 off street parking space
No Smoking
No Pets
Call Penny Realty today to schedule a showing!! 858-272-3900 DRE#00935682
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.