1040 Missouri Street

For virtual tour please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTq4Vh4d9Lk



$200 off 1st Month's Rent! This is a quintessential 1 bedroom 1 bath in the beautiful beach neighborhood of Pacific Beach. This is a duplex with a small shared yard, 1 off street parking space and in close proximity to the beach.



12 Month Lease (6 month lease optional for $1900)

Unfurnished

Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, Cable & Internet. Owner pays Water/Trash.

Laundry: N/A

Appliances: Includes Stove, Refrigerator

Parking: 1 off street parking space

No Smoking

No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



