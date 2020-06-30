All apartments in San Diego
10371 Azuaga #151

10371 Azuaga Street · No Longer Available
Location

10371 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
10371 Azuaga #151 Available 03/13/20 Terrific 2Br/2Ba Condo in Terra Vista II - Terrific 2Br/2Ba Condo
Located in Terra Vista II complex in Rancho Penasquitos
881 Sq Ft - Downstairs Condo
All Appliances provided - Gas Cooking
Stackable W/D
A/C and F/P
Private Patio
1 Covered Carport Space and 1 Open space
Onsite Community Pool
HOA provides W/S/T
Poway Schools

**Please note: This is a Dual Master condo - meaning Bedrooms are same size with a Bath in each Bedroom**

** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move -In **

Close To : 15/56/Rancho Bernardo/4S Ranch/Carmel Mountain/Poway/Sabre Springs/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE3222764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10371 Azuaga #151 have any available units?
10371 Azuaga #151 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10371 Azuaga #151 have?
Some of 10371 Azuaga #151's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10371 Azuaga #151 currently offering any rent specials?
10371 Azuaga #151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10371 Azuaga #151 pet-friendly?
No, 10371 Azuaga #151 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10371 Azuaga #151 offer parking?
Yes, 10371 Azuaga #151 offers parking.
Does 10371 Azuaga #151 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10371 Azuaga #151 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10371 Azuaga #151 have a pool?
Yes, 10371 Azuaga #151 has a pool.
Does 10371 Azuaga #151 have accessible units?
No, 10371 Azuaga #151 does not have accessible units.
Does 10371 Azuaga #151 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10371 Azuaga #151 does not have units with dishwashers.

