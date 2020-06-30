10371 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129 Rancho Penasquitos
10371 Azuaga #151 Available 03/13/20 Terrific 2Br/2Ba Condo in Terra Vista II - Terrific 2Br/2Ba Condo Located in Terra Vista II complex in Rancho Penasquitos 881 Sq Ft - Downstairs Condo All Appliances provided - Gas Cooking Stackable W/D A/C and F/P Private Patio 1 Covered Carport Space and 1 Open space Onsite Community Pool HOA provides W/S/T Poway Schools
**Please note: This is a Dual Master condo - meaning Bedrooms are same size with a Bath in each Bedroom**
** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move -In **
Close To : 15/56/Rancho Bernardo/4S Ranch/Carmel Mountain/Poway/Sabre Springs/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment
** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move -In **
(RLNE3222764)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
