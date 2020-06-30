10371 Azuaga #151

Amenities

Terrific 2Br/2Ba Condo in Terra Vista II - Terrific 2Br/2Ba Condo

Located in Terra Vista II complex in Rancho Penasquitos

881 Sq Ft - Downstairs Condo

All Appliances provided - Gas Cooking

Stackable W/D

A/C and F/P

Private Patio

1 Covered Carport Space and 1 Open space

Onsite Community Pool

HOA provides W/S/T

Poway Schools



**Please note: This is a Dual Master condo - meaning Bedrooms are same size with a Bath in each Bedroom**



** Proof of Renters Insurance is required before Move -In **



Close To : 15/56/Rancho Bernardo/4S Ranch/Carmel Mountain/Poway/Sabre Springs/Miramar/Shopping/Dining/Entertainment



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc.



