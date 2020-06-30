10350 Caminito Cuervo Unit #106

Amenities

Two-bedroom Mission Valley top floor condo at Mission Ridge available immediately. - Fantastic views to the west and south from this top floor and end of hallway unit. Move-in ready featuring tiled flooring in the kitchen, living room, and bathrooms, with brand new carpeting in the bedrooms. The ceiling has been repainted while the kitchen has been remodeled with a stainless-steel electric range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and sink, as well as new granite counters, cabinetry, and breakfast bar. Recessed lighting, a wet bar, upgraded dual-pane energy efficient windows, easy to use gas fireplace, central forced air conditioning and heating, and a private patio are just a few of the other outstanding features of this penthouse level condo. Laundry machines located just across the hallway. Hook-up available within the unit for a stacked washing machine if so desired. Leasing of the unit entitles Tenants to full use of the covered deeded parking space that is ideally located only steps away from the building's elevator. The master and guest bathrooms have been nicely remodeled with maple wood vanities, granite counters, new sinks and a large mirror in the master bath. All of this plus the premium community features of Mission Ridge, including a multi-lane swimming pool with available lounge furniture, tennis courts, gym, a pet-friendly atmosphere, and formal lobbies within each building. Conveniently located in the center of San Diego County with easy access to the I-15 and 8 freeways.



(RLNE2892226)